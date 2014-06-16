Germany's Thomas Mueller (C) shoots to score against Portugal for his hat-trick during their 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

SALVADOR Thomas Mueller marked his 50th international with a hat-trick as Germany strolled to a 4-0 World Cup victory over a Portugal side reduced to 10 men late in the first half of a disappointingly one-sided Group G match on Monday.

It had been expected to be a close game between two strong sides but Germany took control early on as Mueller scored a 12th-minute penalty after Mario Goetze was felled, before Mats Hummels powered a header from a corner after 32 minutes.

Portugal defender Pepe, furious at what he felt was "simulation" by Mueller following a slight collision between the two, was sent off after 37 minutes for pushing his head into the German's face as he sat on the ground.

Mueller lashed in the third in first-half stoppage time, and completed his treble with a 78th-minute tap-in after Germany had spurned a series of chances.

