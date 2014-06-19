SAO PAULO, June 19 Uruguay striker Luis Suarez will start against England in their Group D match in Sao Paulo on Thursday, the country's football association has confirmed.

Suarez, who was recovering from keyhole knee surgery and missed Uruguay's 3-1 loss to Costa Rica in their opener, will partner Edinson Cavani in attack, with Diego Forlan dropping to the bench.

Uruguay also bring in Álvaro Pereira, José Maria Giménez, Nicolás Lodeiro and Álvaro González, making five changes from the side that lost to Costa Rica.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Mike Collett-White)