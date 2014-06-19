(Adds details, byline)

By Peter Rutherford

SAO PAULO, June 19 Uruguay striker Luis Suarez will start against England in their World Cup Group D match in Sao Paulo on Thursday, the country's football federation (AUF) said.

Suarez, who was recovering from knee surgery and missed Uruguay's opening loss to Costa Rica, will partner Edinson Cavani in attack, with Diego Forlan dropping to the bench, the AUF said on its official website more than two hours ahead of kickoff.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez also brings in Alvaro Pereira, Jose Maria Gimenez, Nicolas Lodeiro and Alvaro Gonzalez in five changes to the side who slumped to a 3-1 loss to the Costa Ricans.

With defender and captain Diego Lugano missing out due to injury, Tabarez named Diego Godin as skipper for the game at the Corinthians arena. The Uruguayan defence is also missing Maxi Pereira, who was sent off against Costa Rica.

Suarez scored 31 goals in 33 games for Liverpool in the English Premier League last season and his return will be a major boost for the South Americans, who finished fourth at the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

England coach Roy Hodgson has been preparing his side with the expectation of facing Suarez, so the news will come as no real surprise.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ed Osmond)