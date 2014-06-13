Spain's Sergio Ramos (R) reacts after Robin van Persie of the Netherlands scored during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

SALVADOR Brazil Dutch captain Robin van Persie scored a stunning diving header to peg back world champions Spain to 1-1 at halftime in their World Cup Group B match at the Fonte Nova arena on Friday.

In a repeat of the 2010 World Cup final, Spain took a 27th- minute lead through a Xabi Alonso penalty after Brazilian-born striker Diego Costa went down in the box under a challenge from Dutchman Stefan de Vrij.

Van Persie equalised brilliantly in the 44th minute, connecting with a long searching pass by left back Daley Blind.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)