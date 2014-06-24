Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
(Fixes slug) NATAL, Brazil, June 24 Italy's Claudio Marchisio was sent off in the 59th minute of Tuesday's World Cup Group D game against Uruguay. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.