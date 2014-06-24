Nadal joins Murray in Barcelona semi-finals
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.
NATAL Brazil Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has stuck with the side that beat England 2-1 for the World Cup Group D showdown against Italy at the Dunas arena on Tuesday.
Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani will lead the attack and Tabarez has resisted the temptation to bring defender Maxi Pereira back into the team after he served a one-match ban for a red card in the defeat by Costa Rica.
Uruguay's regular skipper and central defender Diego Lugano also misses out because of a knee injury.
Uruguay must win to progress while Italy need at least a draw to reach the last 16.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.