Chile's Jorge Valdivia (L) scores a goal past Australia's goalkeeper Mathew Ryan (R) during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CUIABA Brazil Chile rocked Australia with two early goals in their World Cup Group B opener on Friday before the Socceroos got one back to trail 2-1 at halftime.

Alexis Sanchez's close-range finish on 12 minutes was quickly followed by Jorge Valdivia's fine strike but Tim Cahill's powerful header after 35 minutes reduced the deficit.

