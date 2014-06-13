Chile's Eduardo Vargas (11) fights for the ball with Australia's Mathew Ryan during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CUIABA Brazil Chile got the victory they needed if they are to have any chance of progressing from a daunting Group B when they held off a strong Australian fightback to emerge 3-1 winners in another open and entertaining World Cup clash on Friday.

Alexis Sanchez put Chile ahead from close range after 12 minutes and two minutes later Jorge Valdivia made it 2-0 with a well-struck shot as the South Americans looked in control.

Australia fought back strongly, though, and Tim Cahill replied with a header after 35 minutes and thought he had equalised with another early in the second half only to have it ruled offside by an excellent linesman's decision.

Both sides went close in an end-to-end second half before Jean Beausejour grabbed a third for Chile in stoppage time, and they will now have to try to get something from games against Spain or the Netherlands, who thrashed the holders 5-1 earlier in the day.

