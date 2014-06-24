Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
(Corrects England team to add 13-Ben Foster in place of 22-Fraser Forster)
June 24 Teams for Tuesday's 2014 World Cup Group D match between Costa Rica and England at the Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte.
Costa Rica: 1-Keylor Navas; 16-Cristian Gamboa, 3-Giancarlo Gonzalez, 6-Oscar Duarte, 15-Junior Diaz, 19-Roy Miller; 17-Yeltsin Tejeda, 5-Celso Borges; 10-Bryan Ruiz; 9-Joel Campbell, 14-Randall Brenes
Substitutes: 2-Johnny Acosta, 4-Michael Umana, 7-Christian Bolanos, 8-Heiner Mora, 11-Michael Barrantes, 12-Waylon Francis, 13-Oscar Esteban Granados, 18-Patrick Pemberton, 20-Diego Calvo, 21-Marco Urena, 22-Jose Miguel Cubero, 23-Daniel Cambronero England: 13-Ben Foster; 16-Phil Jones, 5-Gary Cahill, 12-Chris Smalling, 23-Luke Shaw; 17-James Milner, 8-Frank Lampard, 7-Jack Wilshere, 21-Ross Barkley, 20-Adam Lallana; 9-Daniel Sturridge
Substitutes: 1-Joe Hart, 2-Glen Johnson, 3-Leighton Baines, 4-Steven Gerrard, 6-Phil Jagielka, 10-Wayne Rooney, 11-Danny Welbeck, 14-Jordan Henderson, 15-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 18-Rickie Lambert, 19-Raheem Sterling, 22-Fraser Forster
Referee: Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria) (Compiled by Narottam Medhora)
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.