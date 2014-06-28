Brazil's David Luiz (L) celebrates his goal against Chile during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Hosts Brazil and Chile were locked at 1-1 at halftime in a feisty and open World Cup last-16 match on Saturday.

Brazil defender David Luiz bundled the ball over the line in the 18th minute after Neymar's corner was flicked on by Thiago Silva, though replays suggested the final touch may have come off Chile defender Gonzalo Jara.

Chile equalised after 32 minutes when Alexis Sanchez took advantage of a sloppy pass from Hulk to place a low angled shot past Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar.

