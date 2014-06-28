Chelsea take step towards title with win at Everton
Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.
BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Hosts Brazil and Chile were locked at 1-1 at halftime in a feisty and open World Cup last-16 match on Saturday.
Brazil defender David Luiz bundled the ball over the line in the 18th minute after Neymar's corner was flicked on by Thiago Silva, though replays suggested the final touch may have come off Chile defender Gonzalo Jara.
Chile equalised after 32 minutes when Alexis Sanchez took advantage of a sloppy pass from Hulk to place a low angled shot past Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the FIFA Council member who also runs the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), said on Sunday he was resigning all his posts in football after being drawn into the latest bribery scandal to hit the game's governing body.