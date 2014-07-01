Argentina's national soccer players Ezequiel Lavezzi (L), Lionel Messi (2nd L) and teammates attend a training session at Ciudad do Galo grounds in Vespasiano, outside Belo Horizonte, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

SAO PAULO Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella has chosen Ezequiel Lavezzi to play up front alongside Lionel Messi in their last 16 clash with Switzerland on Tuesday.

Lavezzi starts instead of Sergio Aguero, who is suffering from a thigh strain. He had come on to replace the forward in Argentina's last two Group E games against Nigeria and Iran.

The change is the only one from the side that started Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Africans.

Switzerland coach Ottmar Hitzfeld named an unchanged side from the one that started against Honduras last week. Xherdan Shaqiri starts up front hoping to maintain the fine form that brought him a hat-trick in the 3-0 win.

Switzerland have never beaten Argentina in six previous meetings.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)