Germany's national soccer players Miroslav Klose and Per Mertesacker warm up during a training session at Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

RIO DE JANEIRO Miroslav Klose was named in Germany's starting lineup for their World Cup quarter-final against France at the Maracana on Friday taking the place of Mario Goetze who was failed to impress so far.

Klose is making his first start of the tournament and seeking to become the sole top scorer in World Cup history after pulling level with Ronaldo of Brazil on 15 goals when he scored against Ghana on June 21.

It is also his 135th cap making him Germany's second highest capped player behind Lothar Matthaeus.

Mats Hummels, who missed Germany's last 16 match 2-1 win against Algeria because he was ill, replaces Per Mertesacker in the back four while coach Joachim Loew has switched captain Philipp Lahm to right back from midfield.

He replaces Shkodran Mustafi in the defence.

France coach Didier Deschamps makes two changes from the team that beat Nigeria 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

He brings in striker Antoine Griezmann in attack in place of Olivier Giroud while Laurent Koscielny is replaced in defence by Mamadou Sakho.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Nigel Hunt)