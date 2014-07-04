Germany's Mats Hummels celebrates after scoring a goal against France during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

RIO DE JANEIRO A towering header from defender Mats Hummels gave Germany a 1-0 halftime lead against France in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday.

The centre back, who also scored in Germany's opening group game win over Portugal, met a Toni Kroos free kick with a header that rocketed into the roof of the net off the underside of the bar after 12 minutes.

Germany keeper Manuel Neuer made a fine one-handed save to deny Mathieu Valbuena after 34 minutes as France pressed for an equaliser.

