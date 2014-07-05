Argentina fans cheer before the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals between Argentina and Belgium at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BRASILIA Argentina gave first starts to Lucas Biglia, Martin Demichelis and Jose Basanta for their World Cup quarter-final against Belgium on Saturday and the Europeans stuck with Divock Origi in attack.

Centre back Demichelis replaced Federico Fernandez and Basanta took the place of suspended left back Marcos Rojo, who collected a second yellow card in the 1-0 extra time win over Switzerland in the last 16. Biglia starts in midfield ahead of Fernando Gago.

Belgium made one change from the 2-1 extra time win over the United States in the previous round with attacking midfielder Kevin Mirallas starting ahead of Dries Mertens. Striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored the crucial second against the U.S., again starts on the bench.

Sergio Aguero was back among the substitutes for Argentina after the forward missed the Swiss win because of a leg muscle injury.

