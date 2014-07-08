Germany's Toni Kroos scores his team's third goal against Brazil during their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil Rampant Germany scored five goals within 18 minutes to surge 5-0 ahead of shell-shocked hosts Brazil at halftime in a truly astonishing World Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Thomas Mueller put the Germans ahead after 11 minutes with a simple volley from a corner and they doubled the lead after in the 23rd when striker Miroslav Klose struck to become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 16 goals.

Toni Kroos grabbed the third a minute later and the midfielder scored again in the 26th before Sami Khedira added a fifth as the shambolic Brazil defence caved in yet again just before the half hour.

As Brazil fans sobbed in the stands and millions of people around the world stared at their televisions in utter disbelief, the hosts kept the Germans out for the rest of the half but their dreams of a sixth World Cup title are surely over.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)