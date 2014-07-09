WADA reinstates Madrid anti-doping laboratory
MONTREAL Madrid's Anti-Doping Laboratory was reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday, more than a year after it was suspended.
SAO PAULO Argentina and the Netherlands were level at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday with Lionel Messi's side having most of the play and creating the best chances.
Messi's low free kick around the wall was saved by Jasper Cillessen in the 15th minute and Ezequiel Garay's diving header from Ezequiel Lavezzi's whipped-in corner went over the bar with the Argentina defender under pressure from Ron Vlaar.
The winners will play Germany in the final on Sunday.
(Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA Rafael Nadal survived a difficult start to see off Chung Hyeon of South Korea in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open for a 10th time on Friday.