Netherlands' national soccer team player Nigel de Jong attends a news conference ahead of their quarter-final match against Costa Rica at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

SAO PAULO Netherlands midfielder Nigel de Jong was named in the starting line-up to face Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, completing a remarkable recovery after straining his groin muscle in the last-16 game against Mexico on June 29.

The experienced 29-year-old had been a doubt for the rest of the tournament but he replaced forward Memphis Depay, who started the quarter-final against Costa Rica, suggesting that coach Louis van Gaal will use a 5-3-2 formation.

Striker Robin Van Persie also starts despite suffering from stomach problems before the game.

As expected, Argentina made two changes to the team who beat Belgium in the quarter-final.

Enzo Perez comes in to replace the injured Angel Di Maria and Marcos Rojo takes the place of Jose Basanta.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Ed Osmond)