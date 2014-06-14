MANAUS, Brazil, June 14 Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will miss their opening World Cup Group D match against England in Manaus on Saturday, Italian media reported.

Buffon twisted his ankle in Friday's training session and, though coach Cesare Prandelli was confident he would be fit for the clash, Italian media said on Saturday the keeper would be unable to recover in time for the 6 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) kick off.

Mass circulation daily newspapers Gazzetta dello Sport and Corrierre dello Sport said Paris St Germain stopper Salvatore Sirigu would take Buffon's place in the starting lineup.

Italian soccer federation press officials were not immediately available for comment.

The injury to 36-year-old Buffon, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, is a further blow to the Azzurri after fullback Mattia De Sciglio was ruled out of the game with a thigh injury. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)