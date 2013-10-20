MEXICO CITY Miguel Herrera's America retained a six-point lead in the Mexican championship with a 1-1 draw at Cruz Azul before his official presentation as Mexico coach on Sunday.

Herrera, named on Friday, will announce his first squad later on Sunday in preparation for the World Cup playoff against New Zealand that is the underperforming national team's last chance to book a ticket to the 2014 finals in Brazil.

However Herrera, Mexico's fourth coach in six weeks after their failure to qualify directly for the finals, will remain in charge at America for Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions League match against Alajuelense of Costa Rica.

"I'm going to coach America until Tuesday, we have a very important match against Alajuelense that we must win, then I'll forget the (America) team completely and face what is ahead," Herrera told reporters after Saturday's league match at the Estadio Azul.

America, who are six points clear of Santos Laguna in the Apertura championship standings, fell behind to a goal by Luis Rey on the stroke of halftime with Colombia centre back Luis Perea heading the equaliser 20 minutes from time.

Defending champions America have already qualified for the eight-team knockout phase for the title. Cruz Azul, eight points behind America, are in fourth place with three matches to go in the round-robin phase.

The squad Herrera will name is for a friendly against Finland on October 30, a warmup for the two-leg playoff with Oceania winners New Zealand on November 13 at the Azteca and November 20 in Wellington.

Herrera is on loan to the Mexico team until after the playoff when his future will be reviewed while he returns to America for the league knockout rounds.

"I'm going on loan, I'll be back for the playoffs. I leave with tranquillity because America are on a roll and I'll come back to be champion," Herrera said.

He is replacing Victor Vucetich, who lasted two qualifiers after Jose Manuel de la Torre and Luis Fernando Tena both lost the job before him.

The Mexican Football Federation may choose to retain Herrera for the World Cup finals but there will be a board meeting in December to evaluate his performance and future.

Mexico have qualified for all the World Cup tournaments since 1986 apart from 1990 when they were banned for fielding over-age players in the World Youth Cup.

America's under-20 coach Alvaro Galindo will be in charge of the senior team for their remaining four matches in the Apertura round-robin phase. (Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Clare Fallon)