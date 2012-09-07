CHISINAU, Sept 7 England set off on the long road to Brazil at sprinting pace with an emphatic 5-0 defeat of Moldova on Friday in their opening World Cup qualifier.

Frank Lampard's penalty after three minutes silenced the crowd and England had their first three Group H points in the bag before halftime with Lampard heading a second and Jermain Defoe's shot underlining the gulf in class between the sides.

England's tempo dropped after the break as Moldova enjoyed a little more of the ball but the hosts conceded two more goals as James Milner grabbed his first for his country and Leighton Baines' free kick found the net with the help of a deflection.

Roy Hodgson's side will expect a tougher task against Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine at Wembley on Tuesday. (Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)