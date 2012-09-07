CHISINAU, Sept 7 England set off on the long
road to Brazil at sprinting pace with an emphatic 5-0 defeat of
Moldova on Friday in their opening World Cup qualifier.
Frank Lampard's penalty after three minutes silenced the
crowd and England had their first three Group H points in the
bag before halftime with Lampard heading a second and Jermain
Defoe's shot underlining the gulf in class between the sides.
England's tempo dropped after the break as Moldova enjoyed a
little more of the ball but the hosts conceded two more goals as
James Milner grabbed his first for his country and Leighton
Baines' free kick found the net with the help of a deflection.
Roy Hodgson's side will expect a tougher task against Euro
2012 co-hosts Ukraine at Wembley on Tuesday.
(Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)