Soccer-Villareal sign striker Unal from Man City
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
PODGORICA, March 26 A spirited second-half comeback from Montenegro earned them a 1-1 draw with England to keep the tiny Balkan country in charge of World Cup qualifying Group H on Tuesday.
Wayne Rooney's sixth-minute header gave England a deserved lead and they could have been further in front as Montenegro failed to fire before halftime.
However, the tables were turned after the break with the home side, roared on by their raucous fans, laying siege to England's goal before substitute Dejan Damjanovic poked home a 77th-minute equaliser after a goalmouth scramble.
It was the third draw between the two countries after both matches in Euro 2012 qualifying ended all square.
Montenegro stayed top with 14 points from six games, two more than Roy Hodgson's England who they must still face at Wembley.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)
MADRID, June 1 Once famous for his extravagant stepovers and ability to leave defenders in his wake, Cristiano Ronaldo has this season evolved from fleet-footed winger to penalty box predator extraordinaire.