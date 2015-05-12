SEOUL Myanmar have decided to use Bangkok as the venue for their home World Cup qualifier against South Korea next month, officials said on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asians were banned from playing at home after crowd trouble during their last World Cup qualifier against Oman in 2011, with fans repeatedly hurling objects onto the field, leading to the game being halted.

Myanmar had initially been banned by FIFA from competing in the 2018 qualifiers, which also serve as the qualifiers for the 2019 Asian Cup, but successfully appealed.

Myanmar face South Korea on June 16 after opening their Group G campaign away to Laos on June 11 with Kuwait and Lebanon also in the pool.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)