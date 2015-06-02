King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands greet the Netherlands women's national soccer team in training for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup Canada, in Toronto, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands pose with Netherlands women's national soccer team in training for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup Canada, in Toronto, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands greet the Netherlands women's national soccer team in training for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup Canada, in Toronto, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Netherlands:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: None

Best performance: N/A

Drawn in Group A with Canada, China and New Zealand.

- -

Coach: Roger Reijners

Reijners, who won four U-21 caps for the Netherlands, played over 300 Dutch league games for Fortuna Sittard and MVV Maastricht in the Dutch league before coaching spells at both clubs. In 2010 he took over as the Dutch women's team coach from Vera Pauw and led them to their first appearance at both the European Championships in 2013 and now the Women's World Cup.

- -

Key player: Vivianne Miedema. Age: 18. Forward.

The top scorer in the World Cup qualifiers with 16 goals, Miedema was 15 years old when she made her international debut for the Dutch.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 12

- -

How they qualified: European zone playoffs

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Angela Christ, Loes Guerts, Sari van Veenendaal

Defenders: Dyanne Bito, Petra Hogewoning, Anouk Hoogendijk, Dominique Janssen, Mandy van den Berg, Stefanie van der Gragt, Merel van Dongen, Desiree van Lunteren

Midfielders: Anouk Dekker, Tessel Middag, Jill Roord, Sherida Spitse, Danielle van de Donk, Maran van Erp

Forwards: Vanity Lewerissa, Lieke Martens, Manon Melis, Vivianne Miedema, Shanice van de Sanden, Kirsten van de Ven

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Frank Pingue)