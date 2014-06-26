SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazil forward Neymar has won an appeal to have the local June edition of Playboy magazine, which claimed to feature his ex-girlfriend, removed from the stands.

A court in Sao Paulo state said in a decision on Wednesday that all copies of the magazine featuring model Patricia Jordane as "The brunette who charmed Neymar" on the cover should be removed from circulation immediately.

The decision can be appealed, a court spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

Neymar's official fan site celebrated the court's decision and said the publisher was "promoting a lie" about the soccer star while "also (using) his name without ... permission."

A press representative for Editora Abril, the publisher of Playboy do Brasil, said on Thursday that the court had not officially notified the magazine of its decision, so the edition remained on stands.

The court said a 10,000 reais ($4,531) daily fine would be imposed for each day the decision was not obeyed.

Brazil will play Chile on Saturday in Belo Horizonte in the World Cup last 16. Neymar is the tournament's joint leading scorer with four goals in the group stage.

($1 = 2.207 reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Ed Osmond)