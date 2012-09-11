Sept 11 Northern Ireland 1 Luxembourg 1 - World
Cup qualifying Group F result.
In Belfast
Scorers:
Northern Ireland: Dean Shiels 14
Luxembourg: Dan Da Mota 86
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Northern Ireland: 12-Roy Carroll; 3-Ryan McGivern, 4-Gareth
McAuley, 5-Jonny Evans, 6-Christopher Baird, 8-Steven Davis,
10-Kyle Lafferty, 11-Chris Brunt, 18-Aaron Hughes, 19-Dean
Shiels (16-Oliver Norwood 83), 22-Shane Ferguson (9-Jamie Ward
74)
Luxembourg: 1-Jonathan Joubert; 3-Guy Blaise, 5-Tom Schnell,
6-Gilles Bettmer (4-Eric Hoffmann 90+2), 9-Daniel da Mota,
10-Ben Payal, 13-Aurelian Joachim (21-Maurice Deville 46),
15-Ante Bukvic, 17-Mario Mutsch, 19-Mathias Janisch, 22-Lars
Gerson (16-Chris Philipps 50)
Referee: Vlado Glodovic (Serbia)
