They may have undergone a steady slide in the world rankings in the last 15 years, but Norway have what it takes to reclaim their place as one of the top nations at the Women's World Cup in Canada.

As a former champion (1995) and runner-up (1991) the pedigree is there, and had they not missed two penalties in the Euro 2013 final loss to Germany the Norwegians could well have been coming into this tournament as Europe's brightest hope.

Instead, Norway will be looking to avenge that bitter defeat when they meet Germany in their second Group B game in Ottawa on June 11.

That clash will be sandwiched between what should be two relatively straightforward encounters with outsiders Thailand and Ivory Coast.

The Norwegians rebounded quickly from their bitter defeat to Germany with nine successive victories and secure qualification for Canada, their only defeat coming in their final qualifier when they fell to Netherlands with their berth already secured.

Despite reaching the Euro final and an excellent qualifying record, Norway are only ranked 11th in the world coming into the June 6-July 5 tournament, the fourth time in five years they have been ranked outside the top 10.

Regardless of ranking, the future looks bright.

With a new generation of talented young players carefully matched with experienced campaigners by coach Even Pellerud, Norway could mount a strong challenge in Canada.

In a country obsessed with English soccer, the Norwegian style is often direct and always physical, traits embodied by Norway captain and defender Trine Ronning.

"I am a warrior who likes to lead, not to mention making those around me good," she told the Norwegian FA website.

Together with midfielders Ingvild Stensland and Solveig Guldbrandsen, Ronning will provide the experience, but if Norway are to make a lasting impression on the tournament it will be up to youthful striker Ada Hegerberg to contribute with goals.

Since making her breakthrough three years ago, the 19-year-old forward averages around a goal every other game for the national team, and she comes into the tournament full of confidence following a double-winning season with her club Lyon.

“I fear no other player or team,” the striker told the Norwegian FA's website.

"I don't think that I might be one of the world's best strikers, or about what others might think. I’m just going to deliver."

