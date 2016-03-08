ASUNCION, March 8 Bournemouth striker Juan Iturbe was named on Tuesday in Paraguay's squad for this month's 2018 World Cup qualifiers after giving up hope of playing for the country of his birth, Argentina.

Iturbe, who is on loan at Premier league Bournemouth from AS Roma, grew up in Paraguay, but had previously turned down overtures to play for his parents' country because he harboured hopes of playing for Argentina.

Yet the 22-year-old striker, who was hailed as a teenager as a new Lionel Messi, did not manage to progress beyond the Argentina under-20 team.

He has now decided to play for Paraguay in competitive matches having turned out for them in one friendly as a 16-year-old in 2009.

"We hope he can do well and help the team... It's good he has decided to take part and help us look for qualification to the World Cup," said Paraguay's Argentine manager Ramon Diaz, who coached Iturbe at former club River Plate.

Paraguay, who failed to reach the 2014 finals in Brazil, are fourth in South American qualifying with seven points, five behind group leaders Ecuador, who they visit on March 24. They play Brazil at home five days later.

The top four teams at the end of the campaign in 2017 qualify for the finals in Russia the following year, and the fifth-placed side go into an intercontinental playoff. (Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis)