SYDNEY, April 28 Australia's squad for the World Cup finals is likely to comprise the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Mathew Ryan (Club Bruges) Age 22; 5 caps. Originally considered Langerak's deputy, but consistent starts in the Belgian top flight mean he is likely to be Ange Postecoglou's first choice in Brazil. Was selected ahead of Langerak in the Socceroos' friendly loss to Ecuador in March.

Mitchell Langerak (Borussia Dortmund) Age 25; 3 caps. An undoubtedly talented goalkeeper who has played second fiddle at Dortmund since 2010. Form and fitness has suffered from extensive time on the bench. Red card in friendly against Ecuador did not help his cause

Brad Jones (Liverpool) Age 32; 4 caps. In a similar predicament to Langerak having had minimal game time at a top-tier European club. Mark Schwarzer's retirement means spot on plane should be safe but expect him to be third choice. At 32, this could well be his last World Cup.

Defenders:

Curtis Good (Dundee United) Age 21; 1 cap. Primarily a central defender at club level, he is also versatile enough to fill a gap at left-back. Composed left-footer impressed in international debut against Ecuador before being forced from the field with hip injury. Will be on the plane to Brazil as one of Postecoglou's options at centre-back.

Matthew Spiranovic (Western Sydney Wanderers) Age 25; 17 caps. Following stints in Germany, Japan and Qatar, a move to A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers has paid dividends. Has quickly established himself as one of competition's top defenders. Tall and strong in the centre of defence, but also has the poise and awareness to create from the back.

Luke Wilkshire (Dynamo Moscow) Age 32; 79 caps. Long-time defensive stalwart will compete with Ivan Franjic for starting right-back spot. World Cup hopes took a blow when left out of the squad for the friendly against Costa Rica, and was an unused substitute against Ecuador. Regularly plays the full 90 minutes for Dynamo Moscow.

Jason Davidson (Heracles Almelo) Age 22; 5 caps. Has long been earmarked for left-back position. Son of former Socceroo Alan, he has consistently played full games for Heracles Almelo this season. Postecoglou started him in both Costa Rica and Ecuador friendlies when he was troubled by Ecuador's wingers.

Ivan Franjic (Brisbane Roar) Age 26; 7 caps. Key part of Brisbane Roar's A-League success this year has been his work in defence. Versatile right-back who is happy to get forward. Found himself exposed a few times against Ecuador. An ankle injury has limited his game time recently.

Lucas Neill (Watford) Age 36; 96 caps. Australia's rock in central defence for more than a decade, his loan move to Doncaster is seemingly last roll of the dice to get to Brazil. Leader of Australia's golden generation, the former Socceroos captain has big-game experience to organise a young defence but needs to prove match fitness.

Midfielders:

Oliver Bozanic (Luzern) Age 25; 2 caps. Left-sided midfielder who likes to get forward, Bozanic learned trade in the A-League and English lower leagues. Made Socceroos debut against Canada last year after back-to-back 6-0 losses to Brazil and France.

Mark Bresciano (Al Gharafa, Qatar) Age 34; 73 caps. Explosive and versatile midfielder with an eye for goal who carved out a successful career in Serie A before moving to Gulf. Hoping to be one of old hands retained for a third successive World Cup despite Postecoglou's desire to rejuvenate the team.

James Holland (Austria Vienna) Age 25; 12 caps. Highly rated as a teenager, he is a defensive midfielder who had unhappy spell in Netherlands. Revived career with move to Vienna, where became one of few Australians currently playing to have experience of Champions League football.

Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) Age 29; 43 caps. Rewarded for good form at club level with captain's armband against Ecuador and looks likely to retain it. Defensive midfield stalwart at Crystal Palace, the former Central Coast Mariner is only Australian firmly entrenched in the starting XI of a Premier League club. Ability to hold the midfield will play a crucial role in bolstering an inexperienced defence.

Mark Milligan (Melbourne Victory) Age 28; 27 caps. Versatility, experience and leadership qualities make him one of most important players in squad. At Victory, directs traffic around the park from holding midfield position, while at international level he is also capable of shifting into defence when necessary. Expect to see him at the heart of Socceroos engine room alongside Jedinak in gritty, defensive setup.

Dario Vidosic (Sion) Age 27; 20 caps. Croatian-born playmaker was included in the squad for 2010 finals but failed to get a game. Was frustrated with negativity of German soccer after four years at FC Nuremberg but returned to Europe with Sion last year after a stellar season at Adelaide United.

Brett Holman (Al Nasr Sports Club, UAE). Age 30; 63 caps. Hard-running midfielder with powerful shot vindicated selection for 2010 World Cup with superb winner against Serbia. Needing more playing time to be at his best, moved to UAE after lack of opportunity at Aston Villa.

Adam Sarota (Utrecht) Age 25; 3 caps. One of two Australian World Cup hopefuls at Utrecht with Tommy Oar. Suffered a potentially career-ending knee injury in early 2013 but has battled back to fitness and into contention. Right-sided midfielder with assured ball control and strong short-passing game.

Matt McKay (Brisbane Roar) Age 31; 45 caps. Recovered well from ankle injury to re-establish himself as one of A-League's form midfielders. Left-footer has plenty of experience, having played in China and Scotland between stints at Brisbane Roar. Versatile player who can also push back into defence when needed, he works hard to win possession and distribute the ball.

Forwards:

Tim Cahill (New York Red Bulls) Age 34; 67 caps. Never had much pace to lose so his effectiveness looks undiminished by age. Always an aerial threat despite his modest height, he still manages to escape his markers and get above much taller defenders. Australia's all-time top scorer with 31 goals and, his country will be hoping, an inspiration to younger players.

Josh Kennedy (Nagoya Grampus) Age 31; 35 caps. Nicknamed Jesus for his distinctive lank hair and beard. Proved Australia's saviour when goal against Iraq in Sydney last June sent them through to Brazil. Traditional target man in a country which does not have that many.

Matthew Leckie (FSV Frankfurt 1899) Age 23; 6 caps. Physical, pacy forward with no small measure of skill who can play up front or on the flank. Proved a handful for Ecuador's defenders in March's friendly but faded later in the game.

Tommy Oar (Utrecht) Age 22; 13 caps. Has searing pace, a wonderful touch and a cultured left foot. Long been Australia's great hope and was dubbed "new Harry Kewell" as a teenager. Never happier than when running at defenders, if he can find space he will threaten any team.

Tomas Rogic (Celtic) Age 21; 9 caps. One of the faces of Socceroos campaign. Is prodigiously talented player whose game suffered from lack of minutes at Celtic. Loaned out to A-League Melbourne Victory, he initially impressed with his creativity but has struggled recently. Will need to improve his match fitness if he is to start in Brazil.