PARIS France believe the seeding system is unfair for the World Cup playoffs in November and plan to ask soccer's ruling body FIFA to review it ahead of next week's draw.

World and European champions Spain are three points ahead in Group I and host Georgia in their final qualifier on Tuesday when second-placed France, who look certain to go through to the playoffs, entertain Finland.

The playoff seeds will be determined by FIFA rankings and 25th-placed France face a likely clash with another big footballing nation.

Les Bleus believe the system is flawed because fewer ranking points were available in five-nation Group I while the other sections all contained six teams.

"We're going to contact (FIFA)," French Federation president Noel Le Graet told the radio station RMC. "There is a little injustice between the group of five and the groups of six.

"Our rivals from other groups have been able to score more points ... that's a fact."

