WARSAW, March 26 Hosts Poland bagged an easy 5-0 victory over Group H whipping boys San Marino on Tuesday to rekindle their hopes of World Cup qualification after Friday's home defeat by Ukraine.

Robert Lewandowski, the leading scorer in the German Bundesliga who had failed to find the net in 900 minutes for the national team, converted two penalties either side of the break after handballs by Alessandro Della Valle.

Fellow Borussia Dortmund player Lukasz Piszczek and second-half substitute Lukasz Teodorczyk also scored with Jakub Kosecki capping the display with a fifth seconds before the final whistle as Poland moved onto eight points.

San Marino, the world's joint-lowest ranked national team including an accountant and a gym owner, tested Polish goalkeeper Artur Boruc with only one shot on goal. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Mark Meadows)