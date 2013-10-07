LISBON Portugal have called up centre back Sereno to replace the injured Bruno Alves for the World Cup Group F qualifying matches against Israel on Friday and Luxembourg four days later.

Sereno plays for Turkish top-flight club Kayserispor and won his first international cap in June.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the withdrawal of experienced Fenerbahce defender Alves in a statement but did not disclose his injury.

Portugal are second in the table, one point behind leaders Russia and five ahead of Israel. Luxembourg are second from bottom.

(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Tony Jimenez)