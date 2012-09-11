LISBON, Sept 11 Silvestre Varela again proved
his worth by coming off the bench to break the deadlock with his
first touch and set Portugal on their way to a 3-0 win over
Azerbaijan in their 2014 World Cup Group F qualifier on Tuesday.
After much frustration and wasted chances for the
Portuguese, Varela slotted home in the 64th minute. The winger
also made a big impact as a substitute in Euro 2012 when he
scored to secure a last-gasp group stage win over Denmark in
June.
Portugal were never sure of victory on Tuesday until striker
Helder Postiga and defender Bruno Alves scored in quick
succession in the last five minutes.
Braga's distinctive "Quarry" stadium welcomed 30,000 fans
who were not disappointed by the home side's attacking display,
but were made to wait anxiously for a goal.
Azerbaijan, forged in the steely ways of their coach, former
Germany defender Berti Vogts, fought resiliently and kept the
hosts at bay in the first half.
But Portugal, now with two wins from two in Group F, kept
pressing on and were rewarded eventually when substitute Varela
picked up a loose ball that was fumbled away from a Cristiano
Ronaldo effort and drilled it in.
