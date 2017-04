LISBON Nov 8 Portugal coach Paulo Bento called up uncapped Sporting midfielder William Carvalho and named injury doubts Fabio Coentrao and Joao Pereira in his squad for the decisive World Cup qualifying playoffs against Sweden.

Bento said on Friday the two defenders will be assessed by Portugal's medical team on Monday.

Portugal host the first leg at Lisbon's Luz stadium on Nov. 15 (1945 GMT) and travel to Stockholm four days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Beto (Sevilla), Rui Patricio (Sporting), Eduardo (Braga).

Defenders: Joao Pereira (Valencia), Ricardo Costa (Valencia), Andre Almeida (Benfica), Antunes (Malaga), Fabio Coentrao (Real Madrid), Pepe (Real Madrid), Bruno Alves (Fenerbahce), Luis Neto (Zenit St Petersburg).

Midfielders: Miguel Veloso (Dynamo Kiev), William Carvalho (Sporting), Raul Meireles (Fenerbahce), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Ruben Micael (Braga), Josue (Porto).

Forwards: Nani (Manchester United), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Helder Postiga (Valencia), Hugo Almeida (Besiktas), Eder (Braga), Varela (FC Porto), Bruma (Galatasaray). (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Justin Palmer)