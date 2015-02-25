FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke addresses a news conference regarding the legacy of the 2014 Brazil World Cup in Sao Paulo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

DOHA Soccer clubs will not be offered compensation for losing players to a 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar, FIFA's secretary general Jerome Valcke told reporters on Wednesday.

The proposed dates for the event, over November and December, are set to be ratified by FIFA next month. They would cause a disruption in many lucrative domestic leagues, most notably in Europe.

On Tuesday European Clubs' Association (ECA) chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Europe's clubs would seek financial compensation, but Valcke ruled that out following a meeting of a FIFA task force in the Qatari capital.

