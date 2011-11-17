ZURICH Nov 17 Soccer's governing body FIFA was
warned by international trade unions on Thursday that migrant
workers in 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar were subjected to
conditions of "modern slavery".
FIFA said it would take up the issue with Qatari authorities
and that labour rights would in future be included among the
criteria which were considered when countries bid for the World
Cup.
"We asked the FIFA secretary general (Jerome Valcke) if they
wanted their stadiums to be built by slave workers, by exploited
labour," Ambet Yuson, general secretary of Building and Wood
Workers International (BWI), told Reuters.
"Ninety-four percent of workers are migrants in Qatar. It's
basically modern slavery," he said after the meeting at FIFA
headquarters.
"They are migrant workers from India, Nepal and Bangladesh;
they go there and their passports are withheld, sometimes they
don't get paid their salaries or they are six months late and
they have no other options.
"It's terrible; I was there, their living quarters are
really bad, it's a bad situation."
"FIFA said they will use leverage, because Qatar wants the
World Cup. We told them it's serious and we are going to
campaign. We said we want to see some action in six months."
Yuson said he was also worried that delays in the building
of stadiums in Brazil for the 2014 World Cup could lead to a
last-minute rush.
"When you try and rush, accidents happen," he said. "There
have been 12 strikes already. Wages are very low, there are a
lot of contractual workers and there's the issue of health and
safety."
Representatives from the International Trade Union
Confederation (ITUC) and Swiss Union Unia also took part in the
meeting with Valcke.
FIFA said in a statement: "It was agreed that FIFA and ITUC
will work jointly over the next few months to address labour
issues with the Qatari authorities.
"It was also agreed to add labour-related criteria to the
bidding process of future FIFA World Cups.
"We have a responsibility that goes beyond the development
of football and the organisation of our competitions."
