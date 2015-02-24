DOHA Feb 24 The FIFA task force looking into dates for the Qatar World Cup has recommended a shorter tournament to be staged in November and December 2022, the head of the Asian Football Confederation told reporters on Tuesday.

Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa said all options would be reviewed at the FIFA meeting next month, when the recommendation is expected to be ratified by the executive committee of world soccer's governing body.

"Some people have concerns, but whatever decision you're going to take will have some questions about it," Sheikh Salman said after a meeting of the task force.

"But... we need to look at the overall benefit of everybody."

There are no plans to reduce the size of the tournament from 32 teams or 64 matches, but the tournament would be shortened by a matter of days.

If ratified in Zurich in March, the recommendations will set FIFA on a collision course with major European soccer leagues who prefer an April-May option to minimise disruption to their lucrative domestic programmes. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)