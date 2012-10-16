Austria's David Alaba (R) and Marc Janko react after winning their World Cup 2014 Group C qualifying soccer match against Kazakhstan in Vienna October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA David Alaba set up two goals for Marc Janko and scored one himself to help Austria to a convincing 4-0 win over Kazakhstan in a World Cup Group C qualifier on Tuesday.

Martin Harnik completed the scoring to give Austria their first win of the campaign and leave them with four points from three games.

Austria were held 0-0 away by the same opponents on Friday but quickly took control and went ahead when Janko headed home 20-year-old Alaba's cross after 24 minutes.

The second goal was a near replica as Alaba, who plays left back for Bayern Munich and in midfield for his country, again crossed for Janko to head in after 63rd minutes.

Alaba, recently recovered from a stress fracture, crowned his performance by turning in Marko Arnautivoc's pass eight minutes later and Harnik completed an impressive win in stoppage time.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ee Osmond)