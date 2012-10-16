Croatia's Mario Mandzukic challenges Wales' Joseph Allen (L) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at Gradski vrt in Osijek, eastern Croatia, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB Mario Mandzukic and Eduardo scored to lift Croatia to a comfortable 2-0 home victory over Wales in a World Cup Group A qualifier in Osijek on Tuesday.

Inspired Croatia dominated possession throughout the match and created a host of goalscoring opportunities against Wales who rarely got into their opponents' half.

Bayern Munich's Mandzukic broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when he intercepted a poor clearance by Wales goalkeeper Lewis Price and knocked the ball into the empty goal.

Croatia continued to look lively in the second half and the pressure paid off in the 58th minute when former Arsenal striker Eduardo slotted in from close range following a nice header by his team mate Schildenfeld from a corner.

Croatia now have 10 points from four matches in Group A, leaving them confident of finishing in one of the top two spots.

"We completely realised the goals we set ourselves, with 10 points from four games." Croatia manager Igor Stimac told Croatian television.

Croatia next host Serbia in March when Wales will travel to Scotland.

(Reporting by David Spaic-Kovacic, editing by Ed Osmond)