REYKJAVIK Switzerland survived several near misses and some ferocious Icelandic tackling before scoring twice in the last half hour to win 2-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Tranquillo Barnetta's delightful finish and Mario Gavranovic's second goal in as many games took Switzerland three points clear at the top of Group E with 10 points from four games.

Iceland had already pulled off shock wins against Norway and Albania and looked capable of an even bigger upset for the first hour in Reykjavik.

Gylfi Sigurdsson had a free kick tipped over by Diego Benaglio early on, and the Swiss goalkeeper also did well to stop Alfred Finnbogason's close-range effort just before the break.

Iceland, who have six points, went even closer early in the second half when Birkir Bjarnason eluded two defenders and struck his shot against the crossbar.

Switzerland, held 1-1 at home by Norway on Friday, were too anxious until Barnetta collected the ball on the edge of the area, side-stepped two defenders, and curled an exquisite shot into the far corner in the 66th minute.

Finnbogason nearly levelled when his diving header was tipped away by Benaglio before Gavranovic sealed the points, turning in Stephan Lichtsteiner's mis-hit shot from close range in the 79th minute.

Iceland's physical approach earned them five yellow cards and they were lucky to finish with all 11 players on the pitch.

