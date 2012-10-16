Bolivia's Gualberto Mojica (not pictured) scores a goal against Uruguay during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in La Paz October 16, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

LA PAZ Striker Carlos Saucedo scored a hat-trick as Bolivia found their best home form to crush Uruguay 4-1 in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Uruguay, semi-finalists in 2010, have taken one point only from their last four qualifiers and remain five points behind Argentina before the leaders' match away to Chile.

Bolivia have eight points just past the halfway stage in the nine-nation, 16-match South American group after their biggest win since they crushed Argentina 6-1 in 2009.

The Bolivians, who last played at a World Cup in 1994, took a surprise early lead from an inswinging, left-footed corner by Rudy Cardozo on the right.

The ball was headed across the face of goal to the far post where Carlos Saucedo stole in to tap home from inside the box.

Midfielder Gualberto Mojica increased the home side's lead in the 27th minute with a free-kick from outside the box on the left that went into the top far corner past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera who was unsighted by his defenders.

Saucedo deflected Bolivia's third in at the near post from a Mojica free kick in the 50th and completed his hat-trick five minutes later, rising unmarked to head home Cardozo's left cross.

Striker Luis Suarez pulled one back with his seventh goal in the qualifiers nine minutes from time with a free-kick after being brought down on the edge of the box.

Fine goalkeeping from Muslera in the first half twice prevented further goals from the rampant Bolivians making the most of their advantage in the thin air at the Fernando Siles stadium 3,600 metres above sea level.

Muslera tipped over a dipping shot from outside the box by Mojica in a fast counter-attack in the 12th minute.

Two minutes later he dived to parry a shot from striker Marcelo Martins from the right, then picked himself up to make another diving save when Saucedo looked set to score from the rebound.

Luis Suarez and substitute Nicolas Lodeiro had shots on target in the first half saved by goalkeeper Sergio Galarza, one of eight changes to the Bolivia side held 1-1 by Peru in La Paz four days ago.

Suarez had almost pulled one back in the opening minute of the second half but Galarza tipped his shot over and the keeper saved later from midfielder Cristian Rodriguez and substitute Edinson Cavani.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John Mehaffey)