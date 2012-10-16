Iran overcame the dismissals of forward Masoud Shojaei and coach Carlos Queiroz to beat South Korea 1-0 in a bad tempered World Cup qualifier in Tehran on Tuesday thanks to a late strike by captain Javad Nekounam.

The midfielder capitalised on a poor Korean clearance to smash home a 76th minute right-foot shot from 13 metres to the delight of the packed crowd at the Azadi Stadium, who had feared the worst when they were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute.

Iran endured some nervy moments in the final stages, with former Real Madrid boss Queiroz forced to watch the final 10 minutes from the stands for remonstrating and leaving his technical area once too often.

South Korean fullback Yun Suk-young came close to rescuing a point on his debut but his curling shot in the 85th minute clipped the top of net.

Singapore referee Abdul Bashir played eight minutes of stoppage time with Iranian goalkeeper Seyed Mehdi Rahmati continuing to complain of injury, but his team pulled through to ease the pressure on Queiroz following their 1-0 defeat to Lebanon in their previous outing.

The win means Iran join Korea on seven points from four matches. They hold the two qualifying berths in Group A for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Uzbekistan are on five points after beating Qatar (four points) 1-0 earlier on Tuesday. Lebanon, who did not play on Tuesday, also have four points.

Korea, who were looking for a first win in Tehran, fielded a much-changed side from the team that drew 2-2 in Uzbekistan last month.

Korean midfielder Kim Bo-kyung came closest to opening the scoring for the visitors but his 29th minute header hit the crossbar and was acrobatically hacked away by Rahmati.

Hopes for a home win looked to have been hit in the 56th minute when Shojaei was dismissed after he received two quick yellow cards, the second for a reckless two-footed challenge on Oh Beaom-seok.

Korea, though, failed to take advantage of the extra man, as their normally slick passing game deserted them.

