RIGA Latvia collected their first points of the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign at the fourth attempt with a 2-0 win over 10-man Liechtenstein in Group G on Tuesday.

Latvia went ahead when Vladimir Kamess scored his first international goal from a cross by Olegs Laizans in the 29th minute.

Liechtenstein, who also lost their first three matches, had Daniel Kaufmann sent off for a second booking on the hour as Latvia took complete control in front of just over 4,000 fans.

Edgars Gauracs made the game safe in the 77th minute with a clinical finish after latching onto Aleksandrs Cauna's incisive pass.

