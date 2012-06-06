Time for Thiem or will Nadal march on?
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
WARSAW Uruguay have moved above Germany to become the second-highest ranked team behind world and European champions Spain in the latest FIFA rankings published on Wednesday.
Germany, who together with fourth-ranked Netherlands, Denmark (9th) and Portugal (10th) are all in a tough Group B at Euro 2012 which starts on Friday, have slipped to third.
Argentina climbed two places to seventh while Brazil (5th) and England (6th) also moved up one spot.
Portugal were the big fallers, plummeting from fifth following a dismal start to the year in which they have failed to win in three matches, scoring just one goal.
Rankings (last month's positions in brackets)
1. (1) Spain
2. (3) Uruguay
3. (2) Germany
4. (4) Netherlands
5. (6) Brazil
6. (7) England
7. (9) Argentina
8. (8) Croatia
9. (10) Denmark
10. (5) Portugal
(Reporting by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.
PARIS Andy Murray will need to be at his streetwise best to beat Stan Wawrinka in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, three-times former Roland Garros champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.