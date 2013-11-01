Nov 1 Striker Adrian Mutu and goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon have been dropped for Romania's 2014 World Cup playoff against Greece, the Romanian football federation (FRF) said on Friday.

Coach Victor Piturca has called up 15 overseas players but decided to leave out Ajaccio's Mutu, Romania's all-time joint leading scorer with 35 goals in 77 internationals, as he has yet to find the net in the French league this season.

Piturca also dropped Manchester City keeper Pantilimon despite his impressive performance in their 2-0 League Cup victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday.

AS Roma keeper Bogdan Lobont, who turns 36 in January, was selected although he has yet to play for the Italian club this season.

Strikers Razvan Cocis and Marius Niculae, both playing for unheralded Ukrainian side Hoverla Uzhgorod, returned to the squad after a long absence.

Piturca will add home-based players to his squad next week for the matches at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Athens on Nov. 15 and at home four days later.

Squad (foreign-based players only):

Goalkeepers: Bogdan Lobont (AS Roma)

Defenders: Dorin Goian (Asteras Tripolis), Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur), Razvan Rat (West Ham United),

Midfielders: Costin Lazar (PAOK Salonika), Banel Nicolita (Nantes), Gabriel Torje (Espanyol), Alexandru Maxim (VfB Stuttgart)

Strikers: Razvan Cocis (Hoverla Uzhgorod), Gheorghe Bucur (Kuban Krasnodar), Gheorghe Grozav (Terek Grozny), Claudiu Keseru (Bastia), Bogdan Stancu (Genclerbirligi), Ciprian Marica (Getafe), Marius Niculae (Hoverla Uzhgorod) (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)