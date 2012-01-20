ST PETERSBURG Jan 20 Russia is already better prepared to host the 2018 World Cup than Brazil, which will stage the 32-team soccer extravaganza in 2014, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Friday.

"I can tell you that we are far, far advanced (in Russia). Even, I would say, we have more problems actually in Brazil than...here," Blatter told a news conference.

Blatter said last month that the South American country still had problems with airports, roads and public transport.

Russia won the right to stage the sport's biggest event for the first time when it beat England and joint bids from Spain/Portugal and Belgium/Netherlands in December 2010.

