MOSCOW, Sept 7 Goals by Viktor Faizulin and
Roman Shirokov gave Fabio Capello's Russia a winning start in
their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over
Northern Ireland in Group F on Friday.
Faizulin, appearing in only his second international after
making his debut in last month's friendly against Ivory Coast,
put the home side ahead with a fine strike on the half-hour in
Italian coach Capello's first competitive match in charge.
Russia dominated the match but only stretched their lead
when Shirokov calmly slotted home a penalty in the 78th minute
to wrap up the points for the home side after defender Craig
Cathcart was harshly judged to have pushed Alexander Kokorin.
The visitors, ranked 116 positions below 13th-placed Russia
by FIFA, rarely got out of their half and had only one effort on
goal - a Gareth McAuley header that was cleared off the line.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Matt Barker)