MOSCOW Dec 2 Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o, who
plays for wealthy Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, says Russia
will make a great host for the 2018 World Cup.
"The fact that Russia will host the World Cup is the proof
that the country is moving in the right direction," Eto'o, who
joined big spenders Anzhi from Inter Milan in September, was
quoted as saying by the 2018 organising committee on Friday.
"It's a great opportunity to show the world the best of
Russia: it is such a beautiful, historic place," added the
four-times African Footballer of the Year.
"So far, my strongest impression of Russia is the warmth of
its people. I am sure every fan who comes to the World Cup in
2018 will feel the same."
Exactly a year ago in Zurich, Russia won the right to stage
the soccer extravaganza by beating England and joint bids from
Spain/Portugal and Belgium/Netherlands.
Brazilian Roberto Carlos, the Cameroonian's team mate at
Anzhi, was equally enthusiastic.
"I have been in Russia long enough to experience the real
hospitality of its people," said the 2002 World Cup winner with
Brazil, who was named Anzhi's joint coach in September after
joining them earlier in the year as a player.
"I'm sure the World Cup in Russia will be full of surprises
and we will definitely experience a stunning atmosphere
throughout the tournament."
Despite his remarks, life in Russia has not always been
smooth for Roberto Carlos. In April, Russian champions Zenit St
Petersburg were fined 300,000 roubles ($10,620) after the
Brazilian was targeted in a racist incident by one of their
fans.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Clare Fallon; To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more World Cup soccer