(Adds teams)
Sept 7 Russia 2 Northern Ireland 0 - World Cup
qualifying Group F result.
In Moscow
Scorers: Viktor Faizulin 30, Roman Shirokov 78pen
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Russia: 1-Igor Akinfeyev; 2-Alexander Anyukov, 4-Sergei
Ignashevich, 14-Vasily Berezutsky, 23-Dmitry Kombarov; 15-Roman
Shirokov, 7-Igor Denisov, 18-Vladimir Bystrov, 20-Viktor
Faizulin (8-Denis Glushakov 85); 17-Alan Dzagoyev (9-Alexander
Kokorin 58), 11-Alexander Kerzhakov
Northern Ireland: 12-Roy Carroll; 4-Gareth McAuley, 20-Craig
Cathcart, 18-Aaron Hughes, 5-Jonny Evans, 6-Christopher Baird,
8-Steven Davis, 11-Chris Brunt, 17-Corry Evans (19-Dean Shiels
84), 9-Jamie Ward (7-Andrew Little 76), 10-Kyle Lafferty
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)
(Editing by Toby Davis)