TOYOTA, Japan Asian champions Al Sadd ground out a 2-1 win over Tunisia's Esperance at the Club World Cup on Sunday to set up a dream semi-final against European kings Barcelona.

The Qatari side took the lead against the run of play in Toyota when Khalfan Al Khalfan headed home after a powerful run down the right from Kader Keita in the 33rd minute.

Three minutes into the second half, Doha-based Al Sadd doubled their lead when captain Abdulla Koni swept home a Lee Jung-soo knockdown from point-blank range.

Esperance grabbed a lifeline on the hour mark when skipper Oussama Darragi's flicked headed crept in at the far post but he was furious to be substituted a little over 10 minutes later.

The Tunisians twice had goals ruled offside in a frantic final few minutes but ultimately paid for their wastefulness in front of goal.

Barcelona left for the Far East immediately after beating Real Madrid 3-1 in Saturday's 'Clasico' to leapfrog their bitter rivals at the top of La Liga.

Barca take on Al Sadd on December 15 in Yokohama with the final of the seven-team tournament at the same venue three days later.

Japan's Kashiwa Reysol were playing Mexican side Monterrey in the second quarter-final later on Sunday.

