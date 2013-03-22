SERRAVALLE, San Marino, March 22 England demolished a woefully weak San Marino side 8-0 on Friday as they polished their shooting boots for next week's clash with main World Cup qualifying rivals Montenegro.

An own goal by San Marino's Alessandro Della Valle after 12 minutes paved the way for Roy Hodgson's side to boost their Group H goal tally with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jermain Defoe, Ashley Young and Frank Lampard all scoring before halftime.

San Marino, who had lost their last 50 matches, suffered further punishment after the break in the Stadio Olimpico with Wayne Rooney bagging his 34th international goal and Daniel Sturridge his first.

In what resembled a training ground routine rather than a competitive sporting occasion, Defoe flicked in his second after 77 minutes as England racked up eight for the first time since their 1987 thrashing of Turkey.

The hosts were spared a double-figures defeat but did nothing to counter the argument that they should have to enter a pre-qualifying tournament - managing only one half-hearted attempt at goal.

England will face a sterner test on Tuesday when they face pace-setters Montenegro, who still lead Hodgson's side by two points having beaten Moldova 1-0. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)